Industry body writes to L-G: Majority of traders unsure of resuming work

Around 88% of traders are in favour of shutting markets in the city to check the spread of coronavirus, an online survey of trade associations has found. Additionally, over 90% of traders in Delhi have fears and insecurities about their well being due to the crisis, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) told Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a letter on Saturday.

The body had sought the opinion of trade associations in the capital on opening markets in Delhi through an online survey, which received over 2,600 responses.

Vipin Ahuja, president of the Delhi chapter of CAIT, said they have scheduled a video conference Sunday afternoon with prominent trade association leaders of Delhi to decide whether to keep markets open.

The traders’ body has also sought a meeting with Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to request their intervention, said CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

In the letter to Baijal, Khandelwal said traders find themselves in the “most vulnerable” position with a surge in cases and are panicked by government projections that cases would be over 5 lakh by July-end.

“Such a statement (by government ministers) has caused huge stir and immense fear and panic among business markets and citizens,” he said.

“The results seem to be completely one-sided. Over 90% of the respondents have expressed utmost fear, insecurity and uncertainty for their lives… Another important aspect is that most markets in Delhi are doing only 5-10% of normal business due to a lack of customers or staff and labour,” the letter said.

Shops in Connaught Place would, however, remain open unless a specific direction comes from the Home Ministry or Delhi government, said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association. “CP is different from markets in Old Delhi. We have huge parking spaces and wide distance between shops,” Bhargava said.

