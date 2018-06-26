Delhi’s Town Hall to become a heritage hotel

Town Hall in Chandni Chowk. (Express file photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Town Hall in Chandni Chowk. (Express file photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

After the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s plan to develop Town Hall — a British-era building in the heart of Chandni Chowk — into a centre of cultural and social heritage failed due to lack of funds, the corporation now plans to develop it into a heritage hotel and museum.

The North body has proposed leasing out the building through a tendering process, for which the proposal was placed in last month’s standing committee meeting.

A senior official said, “The earlier project could not be executed as the civic body did not get funds from ministry of tourism. A heritage hotel will be run by the successful bidder, through allotment of premises on monthly licence fee for 33 years.”

As per the plan, the museum will showcase Delhi’s history. The area will also offer several activities. The civic body plans to lease the premises out to a private contractor for a monthly licensing fee of around Rs 2 crore.

“The company can do restoration, but not alter the original architecture or facade of the building,” said the official.

