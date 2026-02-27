Now, hop on a double-decker bus to see Capital’s landmarks

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aimed at boosting tourism in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off an electric double-decker bus service that will run on a fixed route connecting key landmarks in Central Delhi.
The service ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ will be operated under a public-private partnership with the Hindujа Group.
The 63-seater bus will begin daily operations from Delhi Haat at 9 am. Fitted with modern amenities and safety systems, the bus has a panoramic upper deck designed to provide an open view of the landmarks.
After the launch, Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra travelled on the bus from Rafi Marg via India Gate, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg to the Prime Minister’s Museum.
The proposed tourism circuit will start from Delhi Haat, and cover Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, National Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, Prime Ministers’ Museum, National War Memorial and India Gate before returning to the starting point.
The fare has been fixed at Rs 500, plus 5% GST. For children in the 5-10 age group, the fare will be Rs 300, plus 5% GST. Children below five can travel free.
Officials said tickets can be booked online via the Delhi Tourism website. Tickets will also be on sale at designated counters, including the Central Reservation Office and I-Centre at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, IGI Airport Terminal 1, Transport Office at West Kidwai Nagar, and counters near Delhi Haat.
Gupta said the initiative is aimed at strengthening Delhi’s position as a tourism destination. Referring to the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, she said the government is working to balance modern infrastructure with the preservation of heritage. “The zero-emission bus would support clean mobility and reduce carbon emissions,” said the CM.
Two double-decker buses are planned to be made operational as part of the initiative, officials said. The launch marks a revival of a format once familiar to Delhiites, as double-decker buses were earlier operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation as ‘Suvidha’ services before being phased out in 1989 due to the withdrawal of an ageing fleet.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram