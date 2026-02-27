Now, hop on a double-decker bus to see Capital’s landmarks

Officials said tickets can be booked online via the Delhi Tourism website.

Aimed at boosting tourism in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off an electric double-decker bus service that will run on a fixed route connecting key landmarks in Central Delhi.

The service ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ will be operated under a public-private partnership with the Hindujа Group.

The 63-seater bus will begin daily operations from Delhi Haat at 9 am. Fitted with modern amenities and safety systems, the bus has a panoramic upper deck designed to provide an open view of the landmarks.

After the launch, Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra travelled on the bus from Rafi Marg via India Gate, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg to the Prime Minister’s Museum.