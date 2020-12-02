Delhi: Told to resign, SAD councillors hold on to MCD posts

SAD Delhi unit president Harmeet Singh Kalka had then said the elected representatives would continue in the post of councillors as they had got the people’s mandate.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance and is vehemently opposing the Centre’s new farm laws — but its councillors in Delhi’s MCDs are quietly holding on to their posts even though they were asked to resign months earlier.

After the resignation of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the cabinet over new farm laws, SAD’s Delhi unit had also decided that their councillors holding different posts in the civic bodies would resign. SAD Delhi unit president Harmeet Singh Kalka had then said the elected representatives would continue in the post of councillors as they had got the people’s mandate — but would resign from posts they held on virtue of being councillors.

However, councillor from GTB Nagar Raja Iqbal Singh remains chairperson of Civil Lines Zone, while Paramjeet Singh Rana is chairperson of Special Law and General Purpose committee.

While the councillor from Kalkaji and Kalka’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, said she had resigned from the post of deputy of tehbazari committee in September, SDMC’s political and executive wing said they were yet to get her resignation. Leader of the house Narendra Chawla, mayor Anamika and municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh all confirmed they hadn’t received the resignation.

Kalka said he had spoken about Manpreet’s resignation during a recent press conference. On September 28, he had held a press meet to announce the party had decided to give up all posts it jointly held with the BJP in MCDs.

When contacted, Singh said he is busy and would update on the issue later, while Rana said: “My matter is under consideration. If anything gets finalised, will inform.”

Kalka said the councillors should have ideally resigned from their posts earlier. If they still don’t, he said action will be taken in two-three days after he would meet the party’s central leadership: “We will not tolerate anything against farmers.”

SAD and BJP fought the 2017 MCD polls in an alliance and five councillors from SAD had won. Out of them, three held different posts. BJP has the majority in the MCDs.

