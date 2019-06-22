Delhi: Told Modi our health scheme bigger than Ayushman Bharat, says CM Kejriwal

Following his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had spoken about how the Delhi government’s health scheme was “bigger and wider in scope” in comparison with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat. But in an indication that the Delhi government had softened its stand, Kejriwal said he had assured the PM he would “examine if the Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme”.

This is the first time the two have come face to face on the ambitious health scheme, which has been a bone of contention between the central and state governments.

Modi, in his Independence Day speech in 2018, had launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, which has been adopted by

33 states and Union Territories so far.

Met Sh @narendramodi ji n congratulated him for LS victory 1. Del govt plans to store yamuna water during rainy season. One season’s water sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs. Requested Centre’s support 2. Invited PM to visit a Mohalla clinic n Del govt school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2019

Five central government hospitals, including AIIMS and RML, and 16 private hospitals have implemented the scheme in Delhi. The AAP government had asked the National Heath Agency — responsible for rolling out the scheme in the country — to rename it to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana — Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

Recently, a series of letters were also exchanged between the CM and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan where the two disagreed with each other on the scheme.

On June 7, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Vardhan stating that the Delhi Health Scheme was “10 times better” than Ayushman Bharat. Comparing both health schemes in three categories, Kejriwal claimed that while the Centre’s scheme has restrictions, the Delhi government’s health scheme is available without any limitations for the entire population.

“The response shows that the chief minister is least interested in the welfare of the people of Delhi. The claim that the Delhi government is implementing free health care and, therefore, need not implement Ayushman Bharat is baseless,” Vardhan had said in his reply.

Meanwhile, the CM also invited Modi to visit a mohalla clinic and a Delhi government school, and also assured full cooperation to the Centre for development of the city.

“It is important that the Delhi government and Centre work together,” he tweeted.