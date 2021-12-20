Delhi: Toddler dies after street dogs maul her in Moti Nagar park

Urvija Goel, DCP (west) said, “We received information from ABG Hospital at 2.45 pm that a girl child was brought dead at the hospital."

A three-year-old child died after a pack of dogs allegedly mauled her outside her house in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

The police said the deceased, identified as Laxmi, was playing in a park when a group of five to six street dogs bit her. The girl died on the spot. The incident took place at a DDA park in Moti Nagar on Friday.

Urvija Goel, DCP (west) said, “We received information from ABG Hospital at 2.45 pm that a girl child was brought dead at the hospital. The dead body was then shifted to DDU hospital for an autopsy. The girl’s parents alleged their child was badly injured after dogs attacked her inside a park.”

Laxmi’s father, who is a gardener, was working at the park when the incident took place, said the police. The statements of the parents have been recorded and a case has been registered. Cops said they are yet to receive the autopsy report.