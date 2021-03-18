Delhi: Toddler ‘assaulted’ by 15-yr-old caretaker

Officials said the child has sustained "life threatening" injuries and is in a critical condition at a private hospital.

A 15-year-old girl, who was working as domestic help for a family in Gurgaon, has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting the 13-month-old baby who she had been hired to look after three months ago, police said Wednesday. Officials said the child has sustained “life threatening” injuries and is in a critical condition at a private hospital.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, “The girl beat the child with her hands and feet, punching and kicking her. She has claimed that the child was crying and she had become irritated with her because of this. The injuries to the child are life threatening.”

According to police, the teenager had been hired by the family through a cook who had been working at their home for the last two years. The incident took place on March 15, when the parents had gone out after putting their daughter to sleep.