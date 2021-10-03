Delhi to witness warm days, no rainfall coming week

Delhi is likely to witness warm days with no rainfall over the upcoming week.

Maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to stand at 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum will settle at 27 degree Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are on the forecast for Sunday. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84%, while temperature at the same time was 28.8 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 35.7 degree Celsius, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.3 degree Celsius. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of October in 2019 was 34.8 degree Celsius, and 36 degree Celsius in 2018.

Cloudy skies remain on the forecast till October 6. The maximum temperature over the next seven days is likely to range from 34 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature could range from 24 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that westerly and northwesterly winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation over northwest India would lead to a reduction of moisture and absence of rainfall over the region, making conditions favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India by October 6.