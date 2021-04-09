Delhi to witness strong winds; temperature to rise next week

Elephants keeper bathes his elephants to beat the heat at Delhi Zoo. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 14.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, five degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This was a significant dip from Thursday’s minimum temperature, recorded in the early morning hours, which was 19.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists state that clear, cloudless skies help in higher radiation from earth’s surface at night time, which lowers temperatures.

The IMD has forecast that Delhi will witness strong surface winds of about 20-30 kmph over the next two days.

The maximum temperature, recorded during day time, also fell on Thursday, being recorded as 35.2 degrees Celsius as compared to 36.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast that mercury will rise to around 36 degrees on Friday and 37 degrees on Saturday, before reaching 39 degrees early next week.

The minimum temperature is also forecast to rise up to 21 degrees by next week.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday morning with a reading of 164, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Thursday was 153 in the ‘moderate’ category. It is forecast to remain in this range over the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.