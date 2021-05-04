Delhi to witness light rain this week

Under the influence of a western disturbance, the IMD states that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting is likely over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, the IMD states that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting is likely over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

The forecast adds that maximum temperature may rise over most parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours and then gradually decline by 2-3 degrees afterward.

In Delhi, strong winds are expected on Wednesday, followed by light rain on Thursday and Friday.

The maximum temperature, which was 39.7 degrees on Monday, is expected to fall to 37 degrees by Friday and then rise again.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday morning with a reading of 199, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI is forecast to remain between moderate and poor category over the next five days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.