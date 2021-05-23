Delhi to witness light rain, strong winds on Sunday

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday. (File)

The national capital will experience light rain on Sunday with strong winds reaching up to 35kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted in its latest bulletin.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Sunday was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

After the heavy downpour in the past few days, skies are expected to clear up Monday onwards and the city may witness strong winds of about 25kmph on Monday and Tuesday, as per the IMD. The temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees by Tuesday.

Temperature in Delhi has increased significantly since Wednesday, when it fell to 23.8 degrees Celsius after heavy rain recorded at 119.3mm in the span of 24 hours.

The maximum was recorded as 35.1 degrees on Saturday and 33.1 degrees on Friday, against the normal level of 39.9 degrees Celsius for this part of the year.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Sunday morning with a reading of 142, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It is forecast to remain in moderate to poor category over the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.