Delhi to witness light rain on Sunday, much of next week

Delhi is set to experience light rain on Sunday and much of next week, bringing down soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Showers on Sunday would be accompanied by strong winds of around 40 kmph, the IMD forecast states.

Light rain or thundershowers are also forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum or day time temperature is expected to fall down to 36 degrees by Thursday.

In the last four days, mercury has soared up above 40 degrees in the capital. It was recorded as 42.1 degrees Celsius on April 29.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was ‘poor’ on Friday morning with a reading of 275, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI is expected to remain in the poor category for the next two days, as per a forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi.

“Impact of transported dust and biomass burning aerosol is likely from neighbouring regions to Delhi-NCR,” a bulletin from the EWS said.