Delhi to witness light rain next week: IMD

Following Thursday evening showers that brought respite from soaring temperatures, Delhi may witness another spell of light rain next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 1mm of rain in the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, however, some parts of the city received more showers.

North Delhi’s Narela recorded 6.5 mm of rain and southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh recorded 3.5mm.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the city is forecast to witness another spell of light rain from Monday to Thursday, as per the IMD.

On Monday, there’s a possibility of light rain or drizzle, followed by strong winds accompanying light rain or thundershowers on Tuesday. Light rain would continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday was 39.7 degrees Celsius, which is forecast to rise to 41 degrees Celsius by Monday before falling to 37 degrees by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Friday morning was moderate with a reading of 125.

The AQI is forecast to remain between moderate and poor category for the next five days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.