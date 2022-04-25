Delhi to strictly enforce mask rule from today, eight teams to monitor each district

Starting Monday, the district authorities in Delhi will begin to strictly enforce rules pertaining to mask usage and Covid protocol, officials said. Around 88 teams will be deployed across the city to monitor the same.

According to officials, each district has decided to deploy eight teams, including four civil defence volunteers and one SDM or authorised staff member from the district magistrate’s office, to issue challans of Rs 500 for not wearing masks.

Following an uptick in Covid-19 cases, last week the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) once again made it mandatory to wear masks and re-imposed the Rs 500 fine for violators. “We started preparations soon after obtaining the DDMA order and alerted the district surveillance team to keep a close check on the increasing number of Covid cases, contact tracing and to contain the houses with positive cases. Further, we have also sought to hire civil defence volunteers whose services were discontinued in the first week of April following the decrease in Covid cases,” said a senior district official.

The official added that these teams will be deployed in crowded places like markets with heavy footfall, bus stops, railway stations and other public spots. “These volunteers will also generate awareness about Covid cases and advise the public to wear masks, besides imposing fines on violators,” said another official.

Districts have started community testing and contact tracing and will conduct random tests at Metro stations, railway stations and other public places. District magistrates have also called nearly 60-65 teachers back on Covid duty.

Delhi recorded 1,083 cases and a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent on Sunday, besides one Covid death. There are 2,812 patients under home isolation and 107 in hospitals.