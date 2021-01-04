Delhi to set up academy to ‘protect Tamil language’

“We are yet to find out if the accused knew the women,” the officer added.

The Delhi government announced its plan to set up a Tamil Academy to “protect Tamil language and culture” on Sunday.

The academy will function under the Delhi government’s department of Art, Culture and Language. The department currently runs academies for Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Hindi, Sindhi, and most recently, Maithili and Bhojpuri in the capital.

“Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work. It is this diversity that forms Delhi’s vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

According to government officials, the activities of the academy will include introducing new awards to promote and reward works in Tamil, providing language courses and organising cultural festivals.