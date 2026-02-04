Delhi to seek Rs 1,200 crore from Centre for road strengthening and expansion: PWD minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday said that the department will seek the Centre’s support and allocation of funds worth around Rs 1,200 crore for large-scale road strengthening and expansion projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).
Singh termed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a “next-generation budget” which, he said, will not only strengthen India’s economic foundation, but also accelerate Delhi’s development. Delhi, for the first time, received central assistance worth Rs 803 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under CRIF. The PWD has already awarded work related to recarpeting, strengthening and resurfacing of 300 kms of roads, according to officials.
“This Budget is not about what we gain today, but about what India will become tomorrow. It lays the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, and a developed Delhi alongside it,” he said.
End-to-end comprehensive re-development and improvement of 1,440 kms of roads across Delhi was one of the key promises made by the BJP government.
Officials said that the redevelopment of a total of 550 kms roads is expected to be completed by this March. “Redevelopment of another 600 kms of road stretches will be taken up in the next financial year and central assistance would be required for the same,” an official said.
PWD minister said: “This enhanced central backing will significantly improve road quality, ease traffic congestion, and enhance commuter safety across the Capital.”
He also noted that Delhi is now witnessing faster execution of projects owing to close coordination between the Centre and the state government.
Speaking on governance reforms, the minister said the past 11 months have brought stability, accountability, and efficiency as stalled projects were restarted and public services were improved.
“Earlier, Delhi’s development was repeatedly blocked by political confrontation. Today, work is being carried out with focus, transparency, and speed,” Singh said.
The PWD has also appointed a consultant for beautification of flyovers and foot overbridges.
