Delhi to seek Rs 1,200 crore from Centre for road strengthening and expansion: PWD minister

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday said that the department will seek the Centre’s support and allocation of funds worth around Rs 1,200 crore for large-scale road strengthening and expansion projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Singh termed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a “next-generation budget” which, he said, will not only strengthen India’s economic foundation, but also accelerate Delhi’s development. Delhi, for the first time, received central assistance worth Rs 803 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under CRIF. The PWD has already awarded work related to recarpeting, strengthening and resurfacing of 300 kms of roads, according to officials.