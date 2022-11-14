Delhi to see strong winds, misty mornings this week

Strong winds and misty mornings are on the cards for Delhi during the week, with the day temperatures expected to stay below the 30-degree mark.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 28.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 12.6, a degree below normal.

November so far has been warmer than usual, with the warmest day of the month in 14 years being recorded last Monday with a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature also remained above normal for most part.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warm winds coming from the east are responsible for the warmer than usual month so far.

This, however, is set to change with this week expected to get winds mostly from the colder North and Northwest directions.

Monday is expected to see a misty morning with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum at around 13 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds are expected on Tuesday and Monday from the Northwest direction and are expected to poorly impact the city’s AQI, owing to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The capital is not expected to get rain over the next seven days.