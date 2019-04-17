Delhi to see more rain, cool weather expected until Saturday

Thunderstorm and light rain brought down the maximum temperature in the capital by almost 10 notches Tuesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius Tuesday, six degrees below normal. The minimum was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. Over 1.1 mm of rain was recorded.

On Monday, the maximum temperature had hit 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. IMD’s forecast says the rain will continue for two more days, with Wednesday’s maximum temperature expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

“Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky along with light rain and thunderstorm. Strong winds are also expected. The temperature will be between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official.

A western disturbance is behind the sudden change in weather. Below normal temperatures are expected till Saturday, said officials.