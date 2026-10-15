Delhi to see heavy rain, strong winds as IMD puts capital on orange alert

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.

Delhi witnessed overcast skies on Thursday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning across the national capital.

The IMD stated that intermittent lightning and gusty winds were expected, signaling likely rainfall across multiple areas of the city.

The weather office issued an orange alert, predicting light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning and winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour, in many places till 12.50 pm on Thursday (Oct 15).

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The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal—while daytime temperatures are projected to dip to a maximum of around 29 degrees Celsius, said the IMD.