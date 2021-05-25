Delhi to see dry weather this week

Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the sun in New Delhi (PTI)

Dry weather is likely to persist in Delhi for the next seven days with the temperature forecast to touch 39 degrees Celsius this week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Strong surface winds of about 30 kmph are likely on Tuesday in Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the IMD forecast states.

About a week ago, under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, Delhi had witnessed heavy showers and recorded 119.3mm of rain in 24 hours till the morning of May 19.

So far this month, the city has received 144.8 mm of rainfall, which is likely to make this May the wettest since May 2008 when a total of 165mm of rain was recorded in the capital.

Minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Tuesday was 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is forecast to be 37 degrees Celsius.

The maximum is likely to rise to 39 degrees by Saturday, as per the IMD.