Delhi to see clear skies today, maximum temperature to rise to 37 degrees by March 19

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to climb up to around 36 degrees Celsius by March 16, and further to 37 degrees by March 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 33 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature in most parts of northwest and central India is also likely to rise by two to four degrees over the next two days, the IMD forecast indicates. Strong winds of about 25 to 35 kmph are likely over the plains of northwest India on March 16 and 17, the IMD said in an update on Monday morning.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded over the past 24 hours in Delhi were above the normal temperatures for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 32.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal, while the minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 17 degrees, a notch above the normal. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 or 19 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the country have begun witnessing heat waves. Heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and western Rajasthan on Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category, according to the SAFAR forecast. The AQI on Sunday was 193, in the ‘moderate’ category, having deteriorated slightly from 160 the previous day.

From March 16 onwards, strong winds and an increase in temperature are likely to lead to an improvement in air quality, though the AQI will remain in the ‘moderate’ category. An increase in temperature enhances the convection and ventilation of pollutants, going by the forecast issued by SAFAR.