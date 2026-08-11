Delhi to scrap 20-year-old bed-and-breakfast law, replace it with new policy

The repeal will also mark a significant shift in how B&Bs are regulated in the capital.

Written by: Gayathri Mani
1 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Twenty-one people died after a fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar hotel.Twenty-one people died after a fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar hotel.
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi is set to overhaul the way bed-and-breakfast establishments operate in the city, with the government moving to scrap the nearly two-decade-old law governing them and replace it with a new policy framework.

The move comes months after a fire at a B&B in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and triggered a citywide crackdown on properties violating safety norms and building bye-laws. More than 750 B&B establishments are currently registered with the Delhi Tourism Department under the existing law.

While the government stated that the proposed changes are aimed at keeping pace with the changing tourism and hospitality sector and making the rules more flexible, the repeal will also mark a significant shift in how B&Bs are regulated in the capital.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments