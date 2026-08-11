Delhi to scrap 20-year-old bed-and-breakfast law, replace it with new policy

Delhi is set to overhaul the way bed-and-breakfast establishments operate in the city, with the government moving to scrap the nearly two-decade-old law governing them and replace it with a new policy framework.

The move comes months after a fire at a B&B in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and triggered a citywide crackdown on properties violating safety norms and building bye-laws. More than 750 B&B establishments are currently registered with the Delhi Tourism Department under the existing law.

While the government stated that the proposed changes are aimed at keeping pace with the changing tourism and hospitality sector and making the rules more flexible, the repeal will also mark a significant shift in how B&Bs are regulated in the capital.