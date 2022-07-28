Delhi: To report mosquito menace, just contact MCD on WhatsApp

July 28, 2022 12:53:22 pm
With the possibility of a rise in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases due to the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a WhatsApp helpline number, 7827505635, on which people can lodge complaints regarding mosquito menace.
The decision was taken during a meeting conducted by the South Zone of MCD on Wednesday. Nodal officers of Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, Central Public Works Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Archaeological Survey of India, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Transport Corporation attended the meeting, held under the chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Ankita Chakravarty.
The agencies that took part in the meeting were asked to take immediate action to clean drains and water bodies for controlling mosquito breeding, a senior MCD official said. Several issues related to floating material and hyacinth and mosquito breeding in water bodies of Delhi Development Authority, forest department and PWD were also discussed .
“Agencies have been directed to inspect overhead tanks regularly in government colonies to ensure complete coverage. Emphasis has also been laid on covering material lying in the open in various stores,” he added.
The objective of the meeting was to ensure participation of various agencies for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.
In July, Delhi reported 16 cases of dengue, and the total number of cases this year has gone up to 159, according to an MCD report. No death has been reported due to dengue so far this year in the national capital.
In June, there were 32 cases of dengue in the national capital. Between January 1 and June 25, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases.
