scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delhi: To report mosquito menace, just contact MCD on WhatsApp

Municipal Corporation of Delhi launches a helpline number, 7827505635, on which people can lodge complaints regarding mosquito menace.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 12:53:22 pm
In July, Delhi reported 16 cases of dengue, and the total number of cases this year has gone up to 159, according to an MCD report. No death has been reported due to dengue so far this year in the national capital. (Express archive)

With the possibility of a rise in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases due to the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a WhatsApp helpline number, 7827505635, on which people can lodge complaints regarding mosquito menace.

The decision was taken during a meeting conducted by the South Zone of MCD on Wednesday. Nodal officers of Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, Central Public Works Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Archaeological Survey of India, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Transport Corporation attended the meeting, held under the chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Ankita Chakravarty.

The agencies that took part in the meeting were asked to take immediate action to clean drains and water bodies for controlling mosquito breeding, a senior MCD official said. Several issues related to floating material and hyacinth and mosquito breeding in water bodies of Delhi Development Authority, forest department and PWD were also discussed .

“Agencies have been directed to inspect overhead tanks regularly in government colonies to ensure complete coverage. Emphasis has also been laid on covering material lying in the open in various stores,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The objective of the meeting was to ensure participation of various agencies for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

In July, Delhi reported 16 cases of dengue, and the total number of cases this year has gone up to 159, according to an MCD report. No death has been reported due to dengue so far this year in the national capital.

More from Delhi

In June, there were 32 cases of dengue in the national capital. Between January 1 and June 25, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement