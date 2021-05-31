Delhi to receive Sputnik V vaccine after June 20, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with a beneficiary as he visits a drive-through Covid vaccination centre at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the national capital will receive its first consignment of Sputnik V vaccine after June 20.

The Delhi government has been in talks with Dr Reddy’s — the firm that is importing as well as manufacturing the vaccine in India.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group in the national capital has been halted for a week as it has run out of vaccines. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Centre has written to them and told them that a new tranche of doses will be made available to them June 10 onwards.

The vaccination drive in Delhi had started on a large scale on May 3. Many who got their first dose of Covaxin are now up for their second shot, but only a few doses are available for this group and that too in private hospitals.

The Indian Express had reported on Friday that the new batch of Covaxin doses will be reserved for those whose second shots are due. Covaxin has to be administered within a gap of 4-6 weeks.

Kejriwal, who was inaugurating a vaccination centre for journalists and their families at a school in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday, reiterated this. According to officials, Delhi will get around 90,000 doses of Covaxin in June as opposed to 1.5 lakh that it received in May.

The Delhi CM also responded to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement that Delhi should have rationed its vaccine doses so as to ensure that it does not run out of stock.

“Khattar Sahab, vaccines alone will save people. The faster we vaccinate, the more people’s safety we ensure. My intention is not to save vaccines, but to save people’s lives,” Kejriwal tweeted.