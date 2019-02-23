Delhi: To reach out to Sikhs, BJP to hold Mahan Kirtan Darbar

To connect with Sikh voters ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi BJP will hold a Mahan Kirtan Darbar at its party office, 14 Panth Marg, on Sunday.

Delhi BJP’s Sikh wing head Kuldeep Singh said the “event is being celebrated to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji”. “Ragis from Amritsar’s Golden Temple will come to Delhi to sing spiritual songs,” he said.

He said all senior party leaders have been invited, and senior leaders Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, RP Singh and Vijay Kumar Malhotra are expected to address the audience.

A senior party leader said this is the first time the BJP party office is hosting a religious gathering of the Sikh community at its office.

There are around 10 lakh Sikh voters in Delhi, while Punjabi voters account for more than 35% of Delhi’s population. Sikh voters can make an impact in 18 of the 70 constituencies, including Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara.

The Delhi BJP has placed banners and posters at gurdwaras across Delhi to invite people for the event.