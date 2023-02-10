scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Delhi to raise power generation capacity by 6,000 MW: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
The Delhi government will increase power generation capacity by 6,000 MW in the next three years using renewable energy sources through various initiatives, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Thursday.

The AAP government, Sisodia said, was on a war footing to meet Delhi’s electricity demand using renewable energy and its target was to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and meet power demand using renewable energy to make the city self-reliant in its energy needs.

The aim was also to ensure an uninterrupted 24×7 electricity supply for citizens and meet the growing power demand, he added, even as he emphasised on faster adoption of rooftop solar panels by Delhi government offices, schools and other buildings, as per the city’s new solar policy.

Chairing a crucial meeting of the energy department to review the city’s preparedness to meet future energy needs, Sisodia instructed officials to explore potential areas for setting up new solar energy plants and initiate unique projects like setting up floating solar plants over lakes to achieve renewable energy targets.

The highest electricity demand recorded in the city was 7,695 MW in June 2022. Currently, DISCOMs have tie-ups for a total of 8,471 MW, of which 33 per cent (around 2,826 MW) is generated from renewable sources, officials said in the meeting.

Renewable sources are primarily solar energy and wind energy that contribute approximately 2,000 MW to Delhi’s power supply, they said.

The draft of the new solar policy of Delhi government would encourage Delhiites to install solar panels on rooftops through a generation-based incentive (GBI) of Rs 2-3 per unit of power for the residential sector and Re 1 for the commercial sector.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:46 IST
