Delhi: To prevent ‘misuse’, govt vehicles set to get GPS

The GPS navigation system will be installed by the General Administration Department in all vehicles on duty for the Delhi government. The GPS navigation system will be installed by the General Administration Department in all vehicles on duty for the Delhi government.

The Delhi government will install GPS navigation devices in all its vehicles to prevent ‘misuse’ by civil servants working in different departments, said sources.

The move comes after the government received complaints alleging that these vehicles were being ‘misused’ by officers. In May, the government had directed all civil servants to submit a written undertaking every month, stating that the vehicles were being used for official purposes only.

An official claimed, “The move is expected to increase transparency in the workings of different departments and its officers. We have received several complaints of public money being wasted.”

The GPS navigation system will be installed by the General Administration Department in all vehicles on duty for the Delhi government. “The plan is for a control centre wherein the use of vehicles will be tallied with what is notified,” an official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App