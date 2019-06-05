Delhi: To pressure woman to marry him, man abducts her child to UP

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old girl, to mount pressure on the child’s mother to marry him, police said.

The accused, Kamlesh, works as a mason and has been staying in Delhi for the last 12 years. “He came in contact with the woman when she hired him for repairs at her house. He gradually grew fond of her and asked her to marry him. When she refused, he allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap her child to pressure the woman,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra.

Police tracked the accused and the girl through CCTV footage, which showed them boarding the Sampark Kranti Express to Uttar Pradesh. “The girl’s photographs were shared with local police, and GRP personnel posted at Mahoba railway station apprehended the accused,” Mishra said.

According to police, the girl went missing on June 2 from Rohini, where her mother works as a domestic help. According to police, the woman has three daughters and a son. Her husband had abandoned the family a few years ago, police said.

The last time the girl was seen was around 2 pm, near an egg seller’s stall. CCTV footage then showed her being taken by a man on a motorcycle, who could not be traced.

Police then looked into an earlier footage of the child speaking to a boy from the neighbourhood, who was tracked. “The boy gave us the identity of the accused…,” Mishra said.