Delhi to penalise corrupt officials after 22 die in Malviya Nagar B&B fire

To hold officials accountable or responsible for allowing illegal constructions and fire safety violations, the Delhi government on Friday decided to invoke the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005, under which officials found guilty of negligence or corruption could face jail term up to two years and will also have to compensate the government for the loss suffered by their actions from their salary, pension and even properties.

Home Minister Ashish Sood said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, two days after 22 people died in a fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Officials from the government, MCD, Delhi Police, Fire department and other agencies attended the meeting.

Action will be taken against officials whose negligence or collusion allows illegal constructions, fire safety violations, or other hazardous activities to flourish, Sood said, adding that officials have been warned that provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act may also be invoked wherever necessary.

“The DMA Act carries a punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment along with substantial fines,” he said, adding that the government has also decided to recover losses from officials found guilty.

Sood said the CM has specifically said that compensation for government losses would no longer remain limited to paperwork. “There would be no scope for anyone to evade responsibility.”

He added that under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1890, losses suffered by the government can be recovered from the salaries, pensions and properties of its officials. Authorities may also freeze and attach the bank accounts and assets of builders, owners and colonisers found responsible for violations.

“Moreover, accountability would not be limited to subordinate staff… senior officers would also be held responsible, if found violating rules…,” Sood said.

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The CM has said that officials will face adverse remarks in their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), which could affect promotions and future postings, he added.

To improve enforcement, the government has decided to strengthen the powers of district magistrates (DMs). “DMs will soon have extensive authority to fix accountability of officials working in any department within their administrative districts, initiate disciplinary action directly, order registration of FIRs, approve or cancel leave, and take immediate action against officers who fail to perform their duties,” said Sood.

He added that to address concern over frequent transfers in building departments, junior engineers, assistant engineers and other field officials will be held responsible for construction activities and permissions issued during their tenure, even after being transferred. “A transfer from one area to another will not absolve any official of responsibilities arising from past assignments,” said the minister.

OTHER DECISIONS TAKEN IN THE MEETING