Delhi to organise free pilgrimage for 1,300 devotees to Somnath Temple

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The Delhi government will organise a free pilgrimage for around 1,300 devotees to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat this week. The initiative — ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv – Somnath Yatra’ — is aimed at “reconnecting citizens with their spiritual roots”, according to officials.
Announcing the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it is dedicated to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv to mark 1,000 years of faith in the shrine and is part of a broader nationwide series of events commemorating Somnath’s enduring spiritual legacy.
“This is not merely a journey, but a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with Sanatan traditions, India’s cultural ethos and our shared civilisational heritage,” she said.
A special train carrying around 1,300 devotees will depart from Safdarjung railway station on April 30 for Somnath Temple.
Gupta will flag off the train, which is expected to reach Somnath the next day. From May 1 to May 3, pilgrims will offer prayers at the revered Jyotirlinga and visit nearby temples. Devotees will not be charged for the journey. The Gujarat government will arrange accommodation, meals, drinking water, and other essential facilities for the devotees.
“It stands as a reminder of a legacy that has withstood every challenge and preserved its identity and belief. This yatra is a celebration of that resilience and national pride,” Gupta said, adding that the strong participation from Delhi reflects the depth and strength of the country’s cultural roots.
The Chief Minister added that the journey would be a deeply spiritual, culturally enriching and inspiring experience for all.
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