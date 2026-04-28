Delhi to organise free pilgrimage for 1,300 devotees to Somnath Temple

The Delhi government will organise a free pilgrimage for around 1,300 devotees to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat this week. The initiative — ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv – Somnath Yatra’ — is aimed at “reconnecting citizens with their spiritual roots”, according to officials.

Announcing the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it is dedicated to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv to mark 1,000 years of faith in the shrine and is part of a broader nationwide series of events commemorating Somnath’s enduring spiritual legacy.

“This is not merely a journey, but a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with Sanatan traditions, India’s cultural ethos and our shared civilisational heritage,” she said.