Delhi to Noida International Airport in 21 minutes: New RRTS corridor to connect Jewar with Varanasi bullet train network

At present, the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is the only operational RRTS corridor in the country. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi-Jewar RRTS corridor: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor linking Delhi with the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce travel time between the two destinations to just 21 minutes. Following approval from the state government, the DPR has now been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final clearance.

At present, the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is the only operational RRTS corridor in the country. This 82.15-km-long Namo Bharat corridor stretches from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. The Namo Bharat train has been designed for a top speed of 180 kmph and can run at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.