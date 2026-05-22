Delhi to Noida International Airport in 21 minutes: New RRTS corridor to connect Jewar with Varanasi bullet train network

Delhi-Jewar RRTS corridor: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor linking Delhi with the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce travel time between the two destinations to just 21 minutes. Following approval from the state government, the DPR has now been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final clearance.
At present, the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is the only operational RRTS corridor in the country. This 82.15-km-long Namo Bharat corridor stretches from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. The Namo Bharat train has been designed for a top speed of 180 kmph and can run at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta chaired a review meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) at Pickup Bhawan in Lucknow. During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues related to the overall and planned development of the region, including the infrastructure projects required to further improve and streamline connectivity to the Jewar Airport.
आज पिकप भवन, लखनऊ में यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरण (YEIDA) की समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।
बैठक में क्षेत्र के समग्र एवं योजनाबद्ध विकास से जुड़े विभिन्न मुद्दों पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। विशेष रूप से जेवर एयरपोर्ट की कनेक्टिविटी को और बेहतर एवं सुगम बनाने हेतु… pic.twitter.com/wzxJn6gbj2
Delhi-Jewar Airport RRTS project gets UP government nod
According to PTI, the minister said that the DPR for the Delhi-Jewar Airport RRTS corridor has been approved by the state government and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. The report further said that the DPR also includes provisions to integrate the proposed RRTS corridor with the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor through a dedicated station at the airport terminal. This integration is expected to enable connectivity between Delhi and the airport in around 21 minutes in the future.
Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) flights
The flight services from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to commence on June 15. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More