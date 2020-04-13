Delhi: To limit movement, police to issue gate passes in Rohini

Passes being prepared on Sunday. Passes being prepared on Sunday.

To curtail movement during the lockdown and ensure cooperation by residents, Delhi Police has decided to issue movement passes to a few houses in Rohini for purchase of essential items.

According to police, only 5% of the total houses in a particular society will be given the passes. The idea is to reduce vehicular movement and crowds in markets as residents with passes will cater to the demands of their neighbours as well, said police.

The passes will be provided to approximately 300 societies across three police stations in Rohini. ACP (Rohini) Prakshay Kumar Singh said: “In view of the pandemic, RWAs are requested to extend voluntary support to authorities for ensuring social distancing in the area. In this regard, we have decided to start a community gate-pass system… We wish to start gate passes for 5% total houses in the community. Only persons with passes will be allowed to go out to buy essential items. Members of the community will go out by rotation.”

DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra added: “We are planning to implement it across the district, but only those areas which have a proper association.”

Police have left it to the RWAs to identify “responsible” people who can be given the passes. Police have left it to the RWAs to devise a system to issue passes.

According to officials, a record register will be maintained at the gate which will list the names and other details of those who have been issued passes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.