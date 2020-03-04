Delhi: To keep virus at bay, schools cancel outings, some shut

At the Noida school which closed down after the father of one of its students tested positive for coronavirus, Tuesday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) At the Noida school which closed down after the father of one of its students tested positive for coronavirus, Tuesday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Closing doors for a few days, cancelled inter-school competitions and outings, illustrated health advisories for children — schools in NCR have sent out advisories to parents to keep coronavirus at bay from their students.

When a school in Noida cancelled classes after a student’s father tested positive for the virus, another leading school in Noida also asked students to keep away from school till classes resumed after the Holi holiday next week.

The principal of the school said health advisories had been sent out in early February itself, when conversations around the virus had begun.

“In the last few days, we sent out another advisory. This morning, we decided to shut the school for three days till the weekend. We can make up for lost work days later. It’s better to be safe than sorry. We can’t keep telling children not to do things like not touch each other,” she said.

Other schools like Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar, have discussed the virus in their morning assemblies and sent out precautionary advisories via SMS to parents.

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, is also trying to curtail students’ potential exposure to the virus outdoors. “We’ve asked parents to not take their children out of homes unnecessarily, to be aware if any relative who recently travelled abroad visits their homes. We also decided to hold back from inter-school contests and foreign exchanges. We were to host some students from Mexico but have decided not to go ahead with that for now. We will also not have outings and excursions for students after their tests,” said principal Jyoti Bose.

Last week, the Directorate of Education sent schools advisory material for children, which some schools distributed to parents.

These include advisories illustrated like comics, explaining how the virus spreads through sneezing and contact with infected objects, and teaching them how to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

