Delhi: To keep coronavirus at bay, visitors restricted at Eidgah relief camp

Restricting visitors’ access and teaching children to keep a safe distance from each other — the Eidgah relief camp in Northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad is trying to find ways to maintain precautions against coronavirus.

The relief camp has been set up by the Delhi Waqf Board, in association with the Delhi government, to provide shelter to families displaced by the riots. With hundreds of people living in the limited space in exposed conditions, which also sees a steady inflow of volunteers and mediapersons, residents of the camp find themselves vulnerable during the current health crisis.

At the moment, hand sanitisers and masks have been distributed to residents. Hand sanitisers have also been made available at desks at the entry to the camp.

“We are making announcements every hour or so, telling people to keep washing their hands. We are also telling them to visit the medical-aid desk if they have the slightest cold or fever, and we will refer anyone with more serious symptoms to a hospital. We are also trying to restrict the entry of people to the camp. The residents are here out of compulsion but others need to be limited. We are allowing media and NGO representatives to only stay here for an hour, and we have set aside a specific hour for relatives to visit,” said Mohammad Imran, the nodal officer from the Waqf Board at the camp.

Children attend daily classes and reading activities in the camp, organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). Here, too, children are being counselled on precautions to take against the virus.

“DCPCR representatives are talking to them about maintaining a safe distance and not touching each other. A pediatrician is also visiting every alternate day to conduct check-ups,” said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

