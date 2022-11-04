scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Here are the new curbs implemented by Delhi govt to tackle air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also stated that the government has constituted a six-member committee to closely monitor the implementation of curbs and measures to control pollution.

All petrol and diesel trucks, lorry and commercial vehicles except Essentials and CNG vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi (Express photo)

With air quality in the National Capital Region slipping into hazardous levels, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday continued to remain in the “severe” category. The data showed that the quality deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.

To curb pollution, the Delhi Government has decided to implement the recommendations suggested by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM):

🔴 All petrol and diesel trucks and commercial vehicles, except those carrying essential items and running on CNG will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

🔴 All type of construction and demolition activities are banned in Delhi.

🔴 The Delhi government has announced work from home for employees. 50 per cent staff is supposed to work from home and similar advisory is expected to be issued to private organisations.

🔴 Staggered timings will also be released for markets and office complexes.

🔴 Schools shut for primary classes up to Class 5. Outdoor activities and PE periods have also been disallowed.

Special task forces will also be formed to monitor pollution hotspots in the city.

