Delhi to host two art events

This fortnight the city will see two art celebrations— Delhi Art Week (DAW), from August 24 to 31, and Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), from September 1 to 7. While the former will have galleries plan special exhibitions and events at their respective venues, the latter will see seven galleries showcase artists and artworks at Bikaner House.
“…Events like these not just generate more hype around art but also increase art awareness…,” said Renu Modi, director of Gallery Espace, who is participating in both events.
Speaking about DCAW, Parul Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery, said, “Initiatives like this help bring art world together for collective growth of art market. It attracts a wider audience, including younger collectors who sometimes may be intimidated entering a gallery space.”
The DAW will see the city divided into four zones, with 34 galleries, two museums and more than four art institutions. It will also be online on the platform Artsy. “This jump to include a worldwide audience… is an invitation of sorts to global community to visit Delhi galleries… and claim a place on global arts week calendar,” says Tariq Allana, associate director of Art Heritage, and co-founder and one of DAW participants.
