scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Delhi to host two art events

"...Events like these not just generate more hype around art but also increase art awareness…," said Renu Modi, director of Gallery Espace, who is participating in both events.

The DAW will see the city divided into four zones, with 34 galleries, two museums and more than four art institutions. (Representational/File)

This fortnight the city will see two art celebrations— Delhi Art Week (DAW), from August 24 to 31, and Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), from September 1 to 7. While the former will have galleries plan special exhibitions and events at their respective venues, the latter will see seven galleries showcase artists and artworks at Bikaner House.

“…Events like these not just generate more hype around art but also increase art awareness…,” said Renu Modi, director of Gallery Espace, who is participating in both events.

Speaking about DCAW, Parul Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery, said, “Initiatives like this help bring art world together for collective growth of art market. It attracts a wider audience, including younger collectors who sometimes may be intimidated entering a gallery space.”

More from Delhi

The DAW will see the city divided into four zones, with 34 galleries, two museums and more than four art institutions. It will also be online on the platform Artsy. “This jump to include a worldwide audience… is an invitation of sorts to global community to visit Delhi galleries… and claim a place on global arts week calendar,” says Tariq Allana, associate director of Art Heritage, and co-founder and one of DAW participants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:50:09 am
Next Story

Maintaining monuments under our purview at Mehrauli park, says ASI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement