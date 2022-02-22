Delhi to get woman bus drivers by April

Woman drivers will hit roads of national capital soon by April as the Delhi Transport Department on Tuesday approved the proposal to ease eligiblity criteria for woman drivers in DTC and cluster buses. The woman who are applying for driving post now not need any prior experience. However, woman drivers will only be deployed in automatic buses.

According to the transport department, the woman are more cautious drivers than men and they should be encouraged to join the city’s fleet. As per the department, only 1 percent of the woman are responsible for accidents and only 1.7 percent are traffic violators.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner, Ashish Kundra. It was attended also attended by Secretary, State Transport Authority OP Mishra and other senior officials from the department.

Currently, the requirement for stage carrier bus were five years for men and there was no clear criteria for woman. And it was also considered that women cannot drive bus as they are heavy and cannot handle. The city’s fleet has one women driver.

Now, as per the revised requirement criteria, there is no prior experience required to apply for the the driver job. But the appointment of women driver should have one mandatory condition that minimum one month training followed by a test as conducted by the training institute, Burari, IDTR and loni Road needs to be passed, said the officials.

It has also been decided that after the one month training test at Private center, the woman drivers also have to undergo two more month in house training which will be conducted by DTC and it will issue a skill certificate. “The DTC will work as the certification agency in imparting skill test to all heavy passenger vehicle drivers,” read the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with the Indian Express.

Further, no educational qualification is needed for both men and women drivers but the driver should have basic knowledge to understand the signs and marks on the road. The department has also reduced the five year experience criteria from five years to three years.

Currently, there are 12 woman who have license and ready to undergo training at Burari.