Delhi: To get online classes cancelled, 10-year-old ‘sent threat messages to relatives’

Tired of online classes, a 10-year-old boy allegedly sent threatening messages to his relatives to get them cancelled.

Parents of a Ghaziabad-based class 5th student approached the police on August 10 stating that family members had been getting threatening messages concerning the minor. The police found after investigation that the minor himself had sent those messages in order to not attend online school.

“The parents of the minor filed a complaint with the concerned police station about threat messages to their relatives and other acquaintances. The Cyber Cell visited the house and obtained electronic evidence. It was found that the minor had been using phones available in the house and sending those messages for a pretext to not attend online classes. The boy will not be facing any legal action,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, CO Indirapuram.

As per the police, the family hails from Almora and the boy had been staying with his parents in Ghaziabad. Since the lockdown last year, the child’s school had shifted classes to online medium. The minor was allegedly exhausted of the classes and wanted to visit Almora, said officials. The boys’ parents work in multinational companies.

Over the past few weeks, the parents were told by their relatives that they had been receiving odd messages. The texts stated that there was a ‘hacker’ and the boy needs to ‘leave classes’ or he would face dire consequences.

Eventually, the parents approached police for a formal investigation and the boy’s access to cellphones was restricted during which period the messages stopped.

A counselling session was held by police officials this week after the case was cracked in which the boy mentioned that he was tired of being in front of the screen and wanted to visit Almora for a break. No charges will be pressed against the minor, said police.