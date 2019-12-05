100 WiFi hotspots from Dec 16 as Delhi govt project finally gains signal strength

For people, accessing the free WiFi would involve two taps on their smartphones. Upon selecting the network name and entering the mobile number, one will receive an OTP, which will be the gateway to free internet usage. (Representational image) For people, accessing the free WiFi would involve two taps on their smartphones. Upon selecting the network name and entering the mobile number, one will receive an OTP, which will be the gateway to free internet usage. (Representational image)

The first batch of 100 public WiFi hotspots, where people will be able to access internet for free, will be activated in Delhi on December 16, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday, announcing that the entire city will be covered with 11,000 hotspots within the next six months.

Kejriwal said with the announcement on WiFi, his government has “fulfilled all the key poll promises” that the ruling AAP made while canvassing for votes during the 2015 state assembly election. With the tenure of the sixth assembly drawing to an end, Delhi goes to polls in another two months.”

“WiFi was one of our key promises. In this digital age, minimum data usage is one of the basic necessities of a person. Like we treat water and power as basic lifelines, we are also going to make internet usage free. And with this we are fulfilling one of our last pending poll promises,” the CM told a press conference.

Under the approved project, 11,000 hotspots will be put up across public places in Delhi, including 4,000 in bus shelters. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 100 metres and up to 200 people will be able to simultaneously access the internet at such points.

“In a way, in Delhi there will be one hotspot every 500 metres. The speed will be around 200 MBPS in high-density areas and 80 MBPS in low density areas. The data cap on every individual will be 1.5 GB per day and 15 GB per month,” Kejriwal said.

For people, accessing the free WiFi would involve two taps on their smartphones. Upon selecting the network name and entering the mobile number, one will receive an OTP (One Time Password), which will be the gateway to free internet usage.

The project, which will cost the Delhi government around Rs 100 crore annually, is being executed by a private firm Presto Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, which will be paid by the government on a per hotspot basis, as reported by The Indian Express on November 14.

“The installation of hotspots have started. On December 16, 100 hotspots will be activated. Subsequently, every week 500 hotspots will be commissioned. The project will be completed within six months,” Kejriwal said, flanked by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, whose department is overseeing the implementation.

