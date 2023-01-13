Delhi to get colder over the weekend, early next week

With another spell of dense fog and cold wave conditions set to hit northwest India, Delhi is likely to get colder over the weekend and early next week.

From January 15 onwards, a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and isolated cold wave conditions are likely over northwest India, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Thursday. While no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures over northwest India in the next 24 hours, it is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees thereafter, going by the forecast.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature, which was around 9.8 degrees Celsius early on Friday, is set to fall to around 5 degrees Celsius by January 16. Similarly, the maximum temperature, which settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, is likely to drop to 17 degrees Celsius by January 15.

From January 16 to 19, the minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 5 degrees and the maximum temperature could remain at 17 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 17.

While a western disturbance has been affecting parts of northwest India this week, contributing to an increase in minimum temperatures and bringing rainfall and snowfall to parts of the region, the IMD’s extended range forecast indicates that another western disturbance is expected only close to January 19.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, Delhi recorded traces of rainfall on Thursday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies. Fog conditions over northwest India including Delhi had improved early on Friday, with the visibility at the IGI Airport being around 500 m at 8.30 am.