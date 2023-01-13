scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Delhi to get colder over the weekend, early next week

Minimum temperature in Delhi is set to fall to around 5 degrees Celsius by January 16. Similarly, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 17 degrees Celsius by January 15.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 17. (File)
Listen to this article
Delhi to get colder over the weekend, early next week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With another spell of dense fog and cold wave conditions set to hit northwest India, Delhi is likely to get colder over the weekend and early next week.

From January 15 onwards, a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and isolated cold wave conditions are likely over northwest India, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Thursday. While no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures over northwest India in the next 24 hours, it is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees thereafter, going by the forecast.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature, which was around 9.8 degrees Celsius early on Friday, is set to fall to around 5 degrees Celsius by January 16. Similarly, the maximum temperature, which settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, is likely to drop to 17 degrees Celsius by January 15.

From January 16 to 19, the minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 5 degrees and the maximum temperature could remain at 17 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

Dense to very dense fog is likely in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 17.

While a western disturbance has been affecting parts of northwest India this week, contributing to an increase in minimum temperatures and bringing rainfall and snowfall to parts of the region, the IMD’s extended range forecast indicates that another western disturbance is expected only close to January 19.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, Delhi recorded traces of rainfall on Thursday.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies. Fog conditions over northwest India including Delhi had improved early on Friday, with the visibility at the IGI Airport being around 500 m at 8.30 am.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 10:27 IST
Next Story

PM Modi flags off ‘world’s longest river cruise’ Ganga Vilas from Varanasi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close