Delhi: To get bail, man allegedly submits forged documents of his wife’s pregnancy

In a bid to get bail, a 30-year-old-man allegedly submitted forged documents to the Delhi High Court stating that his wife was pregnant. The accused, Mohammad Sufiyan, was arrested three years ago on the charges of smuggling heroin.

Police inquiries at a hospital and diagnostic centre in Lucknow, however, revealed that he submitted forged documents. The high court directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR on charges of cheating and forgery against him.

The complainant, sub-inspector Surender Singh, lodged an FIR at Tilak Marg police station.

“We had arrested four men in 2019 and filed a chargesheet against them at Patiala House Court. On July 9, one of the accused, Mohammad Sufiyan had moved an application before the High Court for interim bail on the ground of his wife’s illness. He also submitted some of her health-related fresh reports. As per the direction of High Court, his documents were verified on August 5 from the concerned hospital and diagnostic centre of Lucknow,” Singh states in his complaint.

Singh further claimed, “As per the report of the hospital, no patient of such identity exists in their records and was not seen in their OPD/IPD of the hospital. The diagnostic centre claimed that the ultrasound report of the woman was fake and it was never performed by them. The High Court later directed to lodge an FIR against him for submitting forged documents to get a bail.”

In 2019, four men including Sufiyan were arrested from North Delhi’s Burari area. Police had recovered 50 kilograms of heroin from two cars. They claimed the seized volume was worth over Rs 200 crore in the international market and that it was being smuggled from Myanmar via Manipur border.

“Police started working on them after they received information that the gang was collecting heroin from suppliers in Manipur, who in turn were procuring the raw material from the hilly terrains along the borders of Manipur and Myanmar. Sufiyan confessed to having smuggled heroin to Delhi at least five times in the recent months, all using the same modus operandi using the cavities of the car,” a senior police officer said.