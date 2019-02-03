Delhi: To free up docs, 16 govt hospitals to get managers

A year after the Delhi Cabinet approved setting up of the post of hospital managers in government hospitals, the Health department has established a committee that will conduct interviews to hire 92 medical superintendents in 16 government hospitals to take the load off administrative work from doctors.

“Interviews are scheduled for February 12. These managers will be hired on a one-year contract,” said a senior health official. Each hospital will get between 4 and 12 managers, depending on the number of beds in the facility. Hospitals with a higher number of beds, such as Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, have been allotted 12 such managers.

Others such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and GB Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research will be allotted eight managers each. Four managers each will be provided to hospitals with 100-300 beds. According to sources, the managers will be in-charge of services ranging from housekeeping, sanitation and kitchen management, to specialised medical requirements and equipment handling.

At present, there are 24 Delhi government hospitals (excluding autonomous institutions) providing secondary, tertiary and specialist healthcare ranging from preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services, including teaching, training and research facilities. In an effort to improve leadership in areas of purchase, management of personnel and communication with patients, the government had sent its senior doctors and some administrative officials to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, in 2016 to train them in hospital management.