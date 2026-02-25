Delhi to extend PM-JAY benefits to persons with disabilities and widows receiving govt pension

Through the State Health Agency (SHA) in Delhi, more than 29,120 beneficiaries have received treatment under the PM-JAY to date.

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to bring widow pension beneficiaries and persons with disabilities receiving government pensions under the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Officials said that the families of these widow pension beneficiaries and persons with disabilities will also be eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

Stating that the decision will bring direct and meaningful change to the lives of lakhs of needy families, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: “There are approximately 3,96,615 widow pension beneficiaries and around 1,31,515 Divyangjans who will directly benefit from this scheme.”

She reiterated that the government is firmly committed to ensuring that no poor, vulnerable or needy citizen of Delhi is deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints.