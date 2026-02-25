Delhi to extend PM-JAY benefits to persons with disabilities and widows receiving govt pension

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to bring widow pension beneficiaries and persons with disabilities receiving government pensions under the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).
Officials said that the families of these widow pension beneficiaries and persons with disabilities will also be eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.
Stating that the decision will bring direct and meaningful change to the lives of lakhs of needy families, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: “There are approximately 3,96,615 widow pension beneficiaries and around 1,31,515 Divyangjans who will directly benefit from this scheme.”
She reiterated that the government is firmly committed to ensuring that no poor, vulnerable or needy citizen of Delhi is deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints.
The CM said that PM-JAY is the country’s largest health protection scheme, and the Delhi government has taken a significant step to make it more effective and inclusive, the CM said.
Gupta also said that following this decision, approximately 5.5 lakh additional families will come under a robust health security cover. “These families will be in addition to those already covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PRS) categories, senior citizens aged above 70, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers. With this, the scope of health protection in Delhi will expand in an unprecedented manner,” she said.
She added that 7,23,707 Ayushman cards have been issued in Delhi so far that includes 2,74,620 to senior citizens. Also, for effective implementation of the scheme in the Capital, a network of 208 hospitals has been empanelled, comprising 156 private and 53 government hospitals, she said.
Through the State Health Agency (SHA) in Delhi, more than 29,120 beneficiaries have received treatment under the PM-JAY to date.
“This is not merely an administrative decision, but a commitment linked to the health and dignity of every needy family in Delhi. The initiative marks a significant step towards building a healthy, compassionate, equitable and inclusive Delhi, where the benefits of development reach every individual and no one is left behind,” the CM said.
