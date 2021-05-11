Delhi to experience light rain for next 4 days: IMD

Minimum temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday morning was 24.2 degrees Celsius, lower than 24.5 degrees a day earlier.(Representational)

Light rain is forecast in Delhi on Tuesday and for the next four days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parts of Delhi recorded light showers on Monday and also a hailstorm on Sunday.

The IMD said in a forecast that under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over plains of northwest India during May 11 to 15, including Delhi.

It also said that a hailstorm is also likely over Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi may receive light showers on Tuesday and for the next four days.

Minimum temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday morning was 24.2 degrees Celsius, lower than 24.5 degrees a day earlier.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 37.2 degrees Celsius, and is likely to be around 39 degrees on Tuesday.

Mercury is forecast to dip to 36 degrees by Thursday and then rise again to 40 degrees by May 17.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday morning with a reading of 126.

The AQI is forecast to remain moderate on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.