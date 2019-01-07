Delhi: To check ration pilferage, food dept to get its own sleuth wing

The Delhi Food Department will have its own branch of sleuths to detect and probe pilferage in the Public Distribution System (PDS) — several instances of which have come to light in the recent past — along the lines of the CID wing of Tamil Nadu’s civil supplies department, according to a new action plan.

The office of the city’s Commissioner (Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs) notified the action plan through an order on January 2. It also stated that owing to the AAP government’s decision to keep the biometric authentication based e-PoS system suspended, the department plans to install GPS devices in all vehicles that carry food items from godowns to ration shops.

The government had suspended e-PoS in April last year, alleging irregularities and authentication failures leading to hardship for the poor. As many as 17.3 lakh families are expected to avail food grains through the 2,057 fair price shops across the city in January.

The order, issued by the policy branch of the department, also admitted to having “acute shortage” of manpower in prohibiting diversion and pilferage of ration.

The 10-point action plan assigns field functionaries — including special commissioners, assistant commissioners, food and supply officers, food and supply inspectors — specific rosters for inspecting shops suspected to be indulging in unfair practices. They will submit reports to the enforcement branch every week.

Point eight of the action plan states that “the department will set up a branch, having dedicated police force, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along the lines of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department”.

It touches upon the government’s decision to suspend e-PoS, before stating that GPS will be installed in trucks that transport ration from godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ration shops.

“When a truck leaves the FCI godown and drops the SFAs (specified food articles) at the fair price shop, there are chances that SFAs (may) be diverted to some flour mill. The department, in the recent past, had a proposal for installation of GPS in trucks. But when ePoS was installed, this necessity was not felt because the whole supply chain was automated. There was also a ray of hope that ePoS will be restored, as it was only a temporary suspension,” the order states.

The department has roped in DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transport System) for getting GPS-enabled trucks, and has also directed transporters to immediately install GPS systems.

Officials said the process is likely to be completed in two months. The Delhi State Civil Supply Corporation Ltd. (DSCSC) has been tasked with ensuring that GPS installations are completed on time.

Moreover, the department has decided to set up “three crack teams” at the headquarter-level, with vehicles at their disposal, to carry out raids swiftly on receipt of any information of pilferage at the transportation or ration shop level.

“Till adequate staff is made available, the admin branch of the F&S department will explore the possibility of engaging 200 civil defence personnel to further supplement the enforcement activities at the transportation level, FPS level and also at flour mills — wherever it is suspected that SFAs are being diverted,” the plan added.