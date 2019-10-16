Delhi: 2 arrested in metropolitan magistrate’s phone snatching case

Two people were on Wednesday arrested from Bharat Nagar area for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate in the district Monday night. Tis Hazari court MM Viplav Dabas was talking on his phone outside his house in North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar when two men on a scooter snatched his phone.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said the accused was arrested after he was identified on CCTV camera, and that his questioning is underway.

The incident took place around 8 pm and a case has been registered at Roop Nagar police station. Police said the two men took off with Dabas’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is priced at over Rs 1 lakh.

This incident comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece’s handbag was allegedly snatched by two men in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. The two men were arrested by the police.