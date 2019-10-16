Toggle Menu
Delhi: 2 arrested in metropolitan magistrate’s phone snatching case

Confirming the arrest, DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said the accused was arrested after he was identified on CCTV camera, and that his questioning is underway.

Two people were on Wednesday arrested from Bharat Nagar area for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate in the district Monday night. Tis Hazari court MM Viplav Dabas was talking on his phone outside his house in North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar when two men on a scooter snatched his phone.

The incident took place around 8 pm and a case has been registered at Roop Nagar police station. Police said the two men took off with Dabas’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is priced at over Rs 1 lakh.

This incident comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece’s handbag was allegedly snatched by two men in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. The two men were arrested by the police.

