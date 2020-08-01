Delhi: Tiwari visits riot-hit area, writes to CM

Tiwari claimed he had visited the area amid reports that Hindus were putting up ‘for sale’ signs outside homes because they didn’t feel safe. Tiwari claimed he had visited the area amid reports that Hindus were putting up ‘for sale’ signs outside homes because they didn’t feel safe.

Northeast Delhi MP and former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed that people in riot-hit Maujpur are “not being heard by your local MLAs and ministers, and none of them come to this area as it is dominated by one community”.

“You are the elected chief minister of Delhi, voted by majority, representing all sections of society and not only by one particular community,” he wrote.

He claimed he had visited the area amid reports that Hindus were putting up ‘for sale’ signs outside homes because they didn’t feel safe.

Addressing a gathering there, he said: “People need not fear. If anti-social elements are trying to instill fear, they would be dealt with strictly. Investigation is on and I will keep these things in front of police; justice will be ensured.”

A senior police officer, however, said, “We haven’t received any complaints from residents about wrongful arrests or fear. We have seen the notices (for sale, put up outside some Hindu households) — these have been put up by families whose member(s) have been arrested in riots cases. There’s no security issue in the area; families of the arrested people are opposing the arrests, but nobody has come forward to file a complaint.”

