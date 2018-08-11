Delhi: Till September 13, no tax at 13 entry points to capital

App-based cab aggregators will not be charged toll App-based cab aggregators will not be charged toll

Commercial vehicles, including app-based cab aggregators, will not be charged tax from August 9 till 13, as the South Corporation will be carrying out civil work to install RFIDs (Radio Frequency Identification Devices) at 13 toll plazas.

Leader of the standing committee in SDMC, Shikha Rai, said that while toll will remain suspended for vehicles entering Delhi at all border points, environment compensation charge will be collected from specified commercial vehicles.

RFIDs will be introduced at all 13 toll plazas, covering 65 toll lanes, from where 85% of vehicles entering Delhi pass through.

A spokesperson for the South corporation said commuters will also benefit as app-based cab services will not be charging extra money for toll.

Rai said the capital will get RFIDs in the next three months. “After civil work is completed, engineering-related work will be carried out. Soon, congestion and confusion at toll plazas will end,” she said.

Officials said the civic body will also set up public help kiosks within a 500-metre distance of all 13 toll booths, from where vehicle owners and drivers can collect RFID tags. The device will be installed on the windshield of vehicles. Each time they enter the capital, money will be deducted automatically.

RFID cards will have to be recharged regularly, said Rai. “While issuing the tag, we will collect details of vehicles. This will help identify those who have to pay toll and green tax,” she said.

