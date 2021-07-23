Delhi: Tilak Nagar market to remain shut for 4 days for violating Covid norms

Crowds have returned to the markets of Delhi since Covid restrictions were lifted. (Express File Photo)

Delhi’s Tilak Nagar market will remain shut for four days from Friday to Tuesday for violating Covid protocols.

Government officials found that Covid protocols were not being observed at the Tilak Nagar markets, including ones at Mall Road, Main Market, Mangal Bazar Road, Old Market and Fruit Market.

A survey conducted at Tilak Nagar last week found that huge crowds had been gathering and that police had to deployed to enforce covid-appropriate behaviour. A meeting was also held between the SDM of the area and market representatives where they were informed of the situation and the need for covid protocol adherence.

Another meeting between officials and market representatives was held three days ago and a discussion took place on a plan to de-congest the market to prevent it from becoming a Covid 19 hotspot.

On Thursday, an inspection of the market took place and huge crowds were seen gathering there. Shopkeepers, too, were found not following Covid-related SoPs. A report from Tilak Nagar SHO to the SDM office suggested that the market be closed for some time to prevent a spread of the disease.

If any shopkeeper is found violating the closure, action will be taken under relevant sections of the DDMA act and Section 188 (disobeying order) of the Indian Penal Code.