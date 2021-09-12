Two inmates injured in fight at Delhi’s Tihar Jail

Two inmates were injured after a group of inmates allegedly attacked them with knives and sharp weapons inside Delhi’s Tihar jail late Saturday. Tihar jail officials said the inmates got into a heated argument over ‘old enmity’ which turned into a fight. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fight and are conducting an investigation.

Sandeep Goel, DG (Delhi prisons), said that the two injured men were sent to a hospital and have come back after treatment. However, Delhi Police on Sunday said they have registered a case against all those inmates involved in the incident under sections of attempt to murder and causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The injured inmates were identified as Naresh Dutt and Brijesh alias Kalu. They sustained stab injuries on the thigh, abdomen and chest.

Prashant Priya Gautam, Additional DCP (West), said doctors at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital informed police about the incident around 10 pm.

“Dutt, an undertrial prisoner lodged in Jail No. 3 of Tihar, was admitted to the hospital. An officer went to the hospital and was provided with an MLC report that stated the man had multiple stab injuries. Dutt told us he was assaulted by fellow inmates Kalu and Bilauta near his cell. He got injured and was rushed to the hospital by jail staff,” said Gautam.

Dutt was then referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, police received information that another inmate Brijesh alias Kalu sustained an injury on his thigh and was taken to Safdarjung. Police recorded statements of the inmates.

Initial enquiry revealed that both inmates have more than 14 cases registered against them. These include murder, snatching, theft and violence. Both are undertrial prisoners and are members of different local gangs.

Tihar jail officials said legal action will be taken against all inmates involved in the fight.